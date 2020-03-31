Employees of Big Lake’s municipal liquor store are being rewarded for their hard work and dedication during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Big Lake City Council has approved a $4 per hour pay increase for employees of Lake Liquors. The amount approved by the city council is at a level double what was recommended by city staff.
Lake Liquors Manager Greg Zurbey went to the Big Lake City Council’s March 25 meeting seeking a $2 per hour wage increase through April 8, retroactive to March 15. Under Zurbey’s request, the increase would be reviewed at subsequent city council meetings to determine if it would be continued.
But upon hearing Zurbey’s request, Councilmember Scott Zettervall suggested $2 per hour wasn’t doing enough to help its liquor store employees. Zettervall made a motion to double the pay increase to $4 an hour.
The liquor store employees have seen an increase in their workload and stress level while revenues at the liquor store has soared, Zettervall said in explaining his motion.
Big Lake Mayor Mike Wallin said he wholeheartedly agreed.
“Profits are up. Why not share them with the people who are helping generate those profits,” Wallin asked.
Councilman Paul Knier supported the original $2 increase but was part of the unanimous vote for the $4 wage increase.
In making his request for the pay increase, Zurbey noted that from March 1-24, customer counts were up 20 percent and sales were up 54.84 percent. From March 15-25, revenue at the liquor store was up 132 percent, he said.
Comparing last year’s March 1-19 numbers to current March 1-19 figures, gross profit was up $38,000 Zurbey said.
“With COVID-19 going on, it’s having a huge impact on our staff and our stress,” Zurbey said.
He noted that the store has lost some employees since the closing of schools because they have children at home and childcare concerns.
But all-in-all, the employees of Lake Liquors have been doing a great job for the City of Big Lake, he said.
With the liquor store having more limited hours and being open just 54 hours a week, the financial impact of the pay increase was projected to be “light,” Zurbey said. At his original $2 per hour request he estimated a $400 per week impact. Doubling the increase to $4 results in an $800 per week impact.
“That goes a long way towards moral and shows the staff they are appreciated,” Zurbey said.
City staff estimated that each liquor store employee would get somewhere near an extra $100 per week in pay.
The increase is an act of appreciation of the fact that the employees have gone above and beyond and have been putting themselves out there before the customers in a time that there are many unknowns regarding COVID-19, Wallin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.