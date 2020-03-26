Students who attend schools in the Big Lake School District won’t be going hungry during the State-mandate school closure.
Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, families were given the ability to receive free breakfast and lunches.
Supt. Steve Westerberg said the school district will employ a “grab-and-go” program that will be run out of Big Lake Middle School.
Allen Berg, commications coordinator for the Big Lake School District, said breakfast includes items such as muffins, cereal, yogurt, juice and milk, while lunches will consist of sandwiches, fruit, vegetables, and milk.
School cooks are being brought in to help prepare the grab-and-go food options.
Operating from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the drive-up service is free of charge.
According to Westerberg, the school district is also working with Vision Transportation to determine how the two can drop off meals for those who can’t get to the middle school.
That system was in place beginning Monday, March 23, with school busses delivering food to designated bus stops bus stops between 9 and 9:30 a.m. There were 38 designated stops being made by five school buses along the Big Lake school bus routes.
Food programs were not available through the Monticello Schools this week because of the scheduled Spring Break. With a regularly scheduled school outage , funding for providing the meals was unavailable. However, the Community United Metodist Church and Bridgeview Assemblies of God Church were both providing meals to families on a drive-up grab-and-go basis.
Last week when Monticello Schools were dismissed by order of Gov. Tim Walz, lunches were being provided curbside at the four Monticello Schools.
