The Big Lake School Board approved a $10.5 million tax levy for 2020, an increase of $733,047 or 7.5 percent over 2019.
The action came Thursday, Dec. 19 at the December board meeting at Independence Elementary School.
Only 1.5 percent of the 7.5 percent increase is actually new revenue to the school district. The school will receive this levy in the 2020-21 school year.
Director of Business Services Angie Manuel noted that state aid has not kept up with inflation. Special Education funding has been underfunded for years.
“We will be receiving less equalization aid than in the past,” Manuel added. “So that puts more of a burden on our taxpayers, but our overall revenue does not change.”
“As for our budget, our increased enrollment helps and we added 10 more students in the last month,” Manuel said.
With an estimated market value increase of 18 percent since 2017, this may increase the school portion of property taxes on a $200,000 home an estimated $54.
During her financial report, Manuel noted that economic status of parents in the school district are wealthier than elsewhere in the state with only 24.9 percent of district students receiving free and reduced meals compared to the statewide average of 34.6 percent.
Although a crowd of 25 people turned out for the school board meeting, which included the truth-in-taxation hearing, no members of the public addressed the school board during the hearing.
