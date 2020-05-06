The Big Lake School Board conducted its first virtual board meeting Thursday evening, April 23.
Five area residents and nearly 30 board and staff joined in the nearly 2.5 hour meeting.
Superintendent Steve Westerberg noted that when he announced his retirement last December he “hadn’t envisioned ending his career as an educator with virtual board meetings and distance learning.”
Director of Business Services Angie Manual reported that the conservative spending of the board these last several years has resulted in the school district being “In a good financial position to ride the coronavirus (COVID-19) financial storm through 2020-21 as the general fund is scheduled to receive a 2 percent increase from the state. Federal and state funding has been held harmless during distance learning. Future years may be uncertain as we had four years of no increases in the general fund from 2003-2011.”
Community service, food service and spring athletics will have losses this year because they rely on fees or the generating of revenue. The community service fund will have a loss of $138,000 while food service will lose $80,000. Both programs have a fund balance to absorb these losses, Manual said.
The longest discussion of the evening was Activities Director Logan Midthun’s recommendation to pay spring head coaches 100 percent of their contract for the prep work and continued contact they are giving their student athletes. Board member Amber Sixberry objected, “while having the highest regard for coaches and recognizing their important role in students’ lives, I believe only 50 percent of their contract should be given. 50 percent of the work is done and no further contact with students need to be given.”
Board member Dan Nygaard wanted to be “fair to the coaches as they don’t make a lot of money for their time and commitment but I also want to be fair to the taxpayers.”
Sixberry responded, “100 percent of the spring fees will be reimbursed and we need to save what dollars we can.”
The 50 percent payment was approved on a 4-2 vote with Mark Hedstrom and Tony Scales objecting.
Liberty Elementary Principal Carly Gordon and Independence STEM Elementary Principal Jona Deavel provided powerpoint presentations on their goals and results with reading and math “on-track” prior to distance learning. Distance learning has led to more project-based, using multiple standards and activities around the home. Examples included creating a botanical garden, brochure of state parks, a cross-curricular inventors fair and where did Robot Rozy escape to around Big Lake?
Scales complimented the staff on “stepping up with distance learning and doing an amazing job in such a short time.”
Teachers are following up with any students who aren’t responding to homework assignments.
Westerberg is seeking parental comments on how distance learning is doing and suggestions for improvements. He recognizes that families are stressed and the staff wants to provide balance.
In other school board news...
• The Board accepted donations of $19,000 from Big Lake Youth Sports Association for Liberty Pavilion along with $7,000 from Big Lake Lions and $3,000 from Connexus Energy Foundation for Scholarships.
• Upon Westerberg’s recommendation, the board approved the renewal of Resource Training & Solutions’ contract for 2020-21 for $3,450, a reduction from $7,200 this year. The company provides professional development and training along with student awards and academic competitions.
• The board approved the fifth year contract for Chartwells to provide food services with a 2.8 percent increase in administrative services or $.17 for 2020-21. Manuel noted Chartwells has lost income this spring due to students not purchasing ala carte items.
• With Westerberg’s recommendation that “this program is valuable”, the board approved Big Lake’s share in Wright Technical Center’s Long-Term Facility Maintenance of $17,769. Seven other area schools participate.
• Incoming Superintendent Tim Truebenbach was among those who listened to the board meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.