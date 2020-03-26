At Monday’s Board meeting, Big Lake School Superintendent Steve Westerberg shared the intense work administrative staff and teachers are doing as they prepare for the potential of distance learning if the current statewide school closing extends beyond March 27 to minimize the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“Our teachers, principals and support services are working hard beyond their workday to create collaborative distance learning projects,“ shared Westerberg. “This will lead us to a new way of teaching: shared projects across disciplines and more hands-on learning for the students. Our distance learning won’t consist of only the traditional lecture with students listening at their home computers.
“Our goal is to provide quality, age-appropriate learning for the students to encouraging their thinking and creativity. For elementary students some projects can incorporate household chores like washing clothes and baking. We are balancing this with the demands of the family,” concluded Westerberg.
The Board demonstrated social distancing during the nearly 90-minute meeting with Chair Tonya Reasoner, Westerberg and District Administrative Assistant Kim Johnson at the front of the room and remaining board members at individual tables six feet apart. Only two other staff attended the meeting along with this reporter.
Technology Director Jon Beach informed the Board that they are working with the K-12 families that do not have access to internet. Students have been picking up electronic devices from the district as needed. The district is also considering needs of their special needs students.
School meals during this closing are higher than provided during the summer months. Pick-up meals on Monday included 284 for breakfast and 319 for lunch while bus deliveries for the first day were 122 for breakfast and 144 for lunch.
The school’s funding will not be reduced for not meeting the required number of days. But general funds may need to cover losses in athletics, community education and food services as staff are still paid but income will be reduced. The school may also need to reimburse families for athletic fees from cancelled or delayed spring sports.
Future board meetings will be teleconferenced via Zoom until onsite school resumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and declared state of emergency.
In other school board business:
• Upon Buildings and Grounds Supervisor TJ Zerwas’s recommendation, the Board approved $523,900 to Boilers Services for three high-efficiency boilers at Independence STEM Elementary School to replace two older boilers. This bid was over $100,000 less than estimated and is part of a $7 million renovation to the 50-year-old building that begins this summer.
• Reasoner reported that newly-appointed Superintendent Tim Trubenbach indicated his willingness to sign the negotiated contract once Milaca School Board approves his resignation.
• The largest donations accepted by the Board included $1000 each for the Cheerleading Program and 6th Grade Field Trip to the Capitol from Big Lake Spud Fest and $1000 to the Scholarship Fund from The Bank of Elk River.
• Randon testing completed this month at Independence STEM Elem, Liberty Elem the district office and a small area of the high school were below MN Dept. of Health standards.
• Board approved the non-renewal of three probationary certified staff.
