Big Lake School Board Briefs: Meeting of Oct. 22, 2020

Below are summaries of actions from the October 22 meeting of the Big Lake School Board. They were compiled by Gloria Vande Brake.
• Student representative to the Board Ella Dotzler surveyed high school students regarding the benefits of Zoom during distance learning days. Of 400 students who responded, slightly over half felt Zoom wasn’t beneficial to their learning, particularly if it was only used for attendance. Board member Dan Nygaard agreed that Zoom should be used for instructional purposes as other software can take attendance.
• Truebenbach shared concerns from teachers about increased work load due to planning classroom and distance learning during a “Meet and Confer” on Oct 19th with board members Lynette Brown and Chair Tonya Reasoner. Teachers recommended more consistent communication between the buildings.
• Board approved the appointment of Reyan Robinson as head girls basketball coach effective Nov 1st
• Donations accepted by the Board included $1500 from American Legion Post 147 for new high school gymnastics leotards, 2000 surgical masks by Cargill for staff and students, and logs valued at $465 at Liberty’s outdoor learning space valued from Majestic Log Homes
• Charboneau-Folch reported that some students were unable to take the ACT test on the make-up day because the tests weren’t delivered on time and ACT wouldn’t allow this make-up day to be rescheduled.
• Truebenbach thanked the candidates running for office and responding to questions at the Oct 19th Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Political Candidates Forum.
• A special board meeting will be scheduled via Zoom at 6:30 pm on Monday, Nov. 9th to canvass the general elect
