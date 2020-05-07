The City of Big Lake is healthy financially, according to auditing firm, BerganKDV.
BerganKDV audited the 2019 financial statements of the City of Big Lake in March and reviewed results with the Council during its April 22 meeting.
The auditing firm stated that Big Lake received an unmodified opinion, the highest level of assurance on the basic financial statements, similar to previous years.
“In connection with our audit, nothing came to our attention that caused us to believe that the City of Big Lake failed to comply with the provisions of the contracting and bidding, deposits and investments, conflicts of interest, public indebtedness, claims and disbursements, miscellaneous provisions, and tax increment financing sections of the Minnesota Legal Compliance Audit Guide for Cities, the report states.
Like many cities the size of Big Lake, BerganKDV noted a lack of segregation of accounting duties. The auditor presenting to the Council over an electronic medium noted this occurs because of the size of a smaller city’s financial staff. However, BerganKDV did not identify any deficiencies in internal control that the firm considered to be material weaknesses.
