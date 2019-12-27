As the snow fell and snarled traffic on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 12, a sense of relief came over Mike Goebel.
For the first time in more than three decades, Goebel wasn’t up in the wee hours on the day of a snowfall planning the logistics of snow removal.
That’s because Goebel retired as Big Lake’s public works director after nearly 34 years on the job.
It isn’t just snow-covered streets that Goebel has been responsible for since the mid-1980s.
The Cold Spring native has been responsible for street repair and maintenance, parks and recreation, water and wastewater treatment.
Mike Goebel’s first job was as a machinist. He went on to work for three years in Redwood Falls, then a year and a half with St. Cloud’s water department. He then worked two years as a water and environmental technician for St. Cloud before a job in the small town of Big Lake caught his eye.
“They had just built the new wastewater treatment plant and were looking to add a new position,” Goebel recalled.
“I took a job as an operator,” he said.
Within a year and a half Big Lake created the public works department and Goebel took the lead position of public works director.
“It’s been that way ever since,” Goebel said.
That’s not entirely true.
The structure of the public works department has remained the same, but the department itself has grown by leaps and bounds as the city’s population has exploded.
Today, Big Lake has an estimated population of 11,107 residents. When Goebel arrived on scene, the City’s population was under 3,000. Goebel has had a front row seat to the growth of the City- and has played a major role in much of the expansion of city services needed to accommodate that population growth.
“When I started, we had six employees counting me,” Goebel said.
Now there are 15 full-time and 15 part-time employees if you count the employees that help keep the parks and lakes looking beautiful in the summer months.
Back in 1986 when Goebel started with Big Lake, the City had one snow plow and an old 1971 loader. He remembers well the day in 1987 when Big Lake purchased a new loader, he said.
Today, there are seven plows and four loaders and an assortment of smaller vehicles.
And in 1986 there was one park- Lakeside Park.
Today there are 19 parks and 20 miles of trails- and Mike Goebel designed much of that network.
The growth has been seen in other departments, as well.
The City’s original three wells have grown to seven wells. A new water plant was built, and that “new” wastewater treatment plant that resulted in Big Lake hiring Goebel in the mid-1980s has now experienced four expansions.
Goebel says he was attracted to Big Lake because of its location between St. Cloud and the Twin Cities. Big Lake quickly became the place Goebel wanted to work and was excited when he received a job offer.
Big Lake became home. The community became the place where he and his wife settled and raised their family.
“After five years in Big Lake, I figured I’d retire here,” he said.
And he did.
He is surprised that nearly 34 years have passed since leaving St. Cloud for Big Lake.
“I don’t know where the years went,” Goebel said.
“It went fast. When I came here I still had hair,” he said with a laugh.
Four weeks into his latest adventure, Goebel is still getting used to taking it a little easier than he might be accustomed to.
“I’m looking forward to retirement, but must admit I’m still getting used to it,” he said.
He says he is pretty sure he can stay busy throughout the winter.
There are no big plans for retirement. That’s in part because he’s still learning what this retirement thing is all about.
He is looking forward to doing some traveling, however, because that was something he was never able to do before because of his commitment and responsibility to the City of Big Lake and all.
Goebel also likes to hunt and fish.
“So I’ll do some more of that, that’s for sure.”
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
