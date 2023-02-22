Big Lake Literacy PTO 2-23

The Big Lake Elementary School PTO hosted Literacy Night: Get Lost in the Magic of a Book on Monday, February 13. The event drew in hundreds of families who enjoyed picking out complimentary books as part of a book swap, playing carnival games manned by parent and Big Lake student volunteers, voting on elementary student’s book cover drawings, and meeting local author Kyle Rawleigh.

Rawleigh, author of the wildly successful series The Chronicles of the Unicorn Kingdom, shared the story of how his series came to be. 

