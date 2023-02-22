The Big Lake Elementary School PTO hosted Literacy Night: Get Lost in the Magic of a Book on Monday, February 13. The event drew in hundreds of families who enjoyed picking out complimentary books as part of a book swap, playing carnival games manned by parent and Big Lake student volunteers, voting on elementary student’s book cover drawings, and meeting local author Kyle Rawleigh.
Rawleigh, author of the wildly successful series The Chronicles of the Unicorn Kingdom, shared the story of how his series came to be.
During the height of COVID, Rawleigh’s children asked him to make up a bedtime story. They loved it so much that Rawleigh decided to write the story down, which has turned into a chapter book series. The third book of the series, Chronicles of the Unicorn Kingdom: Werewolf Brother, published February 22, 2023, and the fourth and final book of the series publishing later this summer. To learn more about Rawleigh and the series, visit www.chroniclesoftheunicornkingdom.com.
The Big Lake Elementary School PTO wants to extend a sincere thank you to the volunteers who made Literacy Night possible and to all those who donated books as part of the book swap. To stay up-to-date with future events, follow Big Lake Elementary School PTO on Facebook.
