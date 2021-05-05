The Big Lake Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person.
93-year-old Roberto Sobalvarro of Big Lake left his home on Wednesday, May 5 in a black 2016 Volkswagen Jetta With license plate MZR 928.
Sobalvarro is reported to be suffering from dementia.
According to the Big Lake Police Department, Solbalvarro said he was going to a church in Elk River for a funeral. After arriving to the church and discovering there was not a funeral, he said he was going back home to Big Lake.
If located, please call 911 or contact Sherburne County Dispatch at 763-765-3500. Thank you for your assistance!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.