Big Lake Police Badge

Sunday Dec. 29

• Eagle Lake Rd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• Lake St S - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

Saturday, Dec. 28

• Lake St S - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Fern St/Martin Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

• Station St - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.

Friday, Dec. 27

• Highway 10/CR 81 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol.  Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.

• Chippewa St - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.

• Hwy 10/Fern St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Traverse Ln - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.

• Eagle Lake Rd N - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.

Thursday, Dec. 26 

• Highline Dr/CR 5 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

• Lake St/Ormsbee St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

• Highway 10/Powell St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Minnesota Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

• Highway 10/Fern St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

Monday, Dec. 23

• Lake St/Harrison Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Rose Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Lake St/Ormsbee St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• Rose Dr - Hit and Run - Report of a hit and run vehicle crash. Investigation ongoing. 

• Taft St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.

• 711 Rose Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

Load comments