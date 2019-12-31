Sunday Dec. 29
• Eagle Lake Rd - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Lake St S - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
Saturday, Dec. 28
• Lake St S - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Fern St/Martin Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• Station St - Trespassing - Report of a suspect at property who was not welcome there, suspect removed by officers.
Friday, Dec. 27
• Highway 10/CR 81 - DWI - Driver stopped for a traffic violation and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Chippewa St - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• Hwy 10/Fern St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Traverse Ln - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• Eagle Lake Rd N - Theft - Report of property theft, investigation ongoing.
Thursday, Dec. 26
• Highline Dr/CR 5 - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
• Lake St/Ormsbee St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
• Highway 10/Powell St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Minnesota Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
• Highway 10/Fern St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Monday, Dec. 23
• Lake St/Harrison Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Rose Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Lake St/Ormsbee St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• Rose Dr - Hit and Run - Report of a hit and run vehicle crash. Investigation ongoing.
• Taft St - Warrant Arrest - Suspect located on an outstanding arrest warrant, booked into jail.
• 711 Rose Dr - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
