Big Lake police officers play the role of Christmas Elves

BIG LAKE - The giving spirit is alive and well in the City of Big Lake.
An anonymous donor has made a cash donation to the Big Lake Police Department with the understanding that police officers use the money to make the Christmas of some Big Lake residents merry and bright.
The donation is becoming a holiday tradition, according to Big Lake Police Chief Joel Scharf.
2019 marks the third year that the anonymous donor has worked through the police department to lift the spirits of a few Big Lake residents who have fallen on some difficult times.
“They are very humble people who want to watch the good of their donation from a distance,” Scharf said.
In the two previous years, the donors have given $1,500 so officers can give the money to those in the community who might need it this holiday season.
“But this year they upped their game with something extra,” Scharf said.
An additional $500 was donated to be specifically give to one person or family that is in severe need,” the police chief said.
Scharf says the donor found the perfect agency to help distribute the Christmas gifts because police officers often see the worst of situations that people go through during the holiday season.
The Big Lake officers are given the latitude to decide who might be in need of a helping hand or Christmas pick-me-up.
The officers enjoy the immediate impact they can have by giving someone something unexpected in their lives, Scharf said.
“We are fortunate that we can help families in crisis,” the police chief said. “The gifts can mean a lot to families this time a year.”
Scharf recalled a situation last year where a gift from an officer made a difference in someone’s life.
“A father was arrested for domestic assault, that created a hardship for his family,” Scharf said. “We gave some money to the mom, which was able to provide some financial relief to the family.”
Other gifts have gone to the family of an individual with a disability who was unable to work, while another went to a family who had a family member and “bread winner,” of the family pass away.
The Big Lake Police Department’s giving season is something that is highly anticipated among the department’s officers, Scharf said.
They absolutely love it and all have fun with it,” he said of making donations within the community.
While no gifts had been given as of late Monday afternoon, there were three families being considered as recipients of gifts, Scharf said.
“We’ll be handing some out soon,” he said of the gifts.
The Big Lake Police Department will post updates on its Facebook page when officers give out the money, Scharf said. The Facebook page can be found online at: https://www.facebook.com/biglakemn.org/
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
