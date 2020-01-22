Change is in the air at the Big Lake Police Department.
Not only has a new officer joined the ranks of the police department, but a new leadership role has been created through an internal promotion.
Nights are safer in Big Lake now that Tyler Hecht has joined the team of officers patrolling the streets of Big Lake after dark.
And former Capt. Matt Hayen is spending more time on the day shift after being promoted to deputy chief, the second in command of the Big Lake Police Department under Chief Joel Scharf.
Officer Tyler Hecht is a native of Somerset, Wisconsin who comes to Big Lake after one year with the St. Cloud Police Department and one year with the neighboring Becker police Department.
He has strong ties to the law enforcement profession. He is the grandson of a 30-year veteran of the St. Paul Police Department.
Hecht spent much of his childhood hearing stories about the great men and women serving St.Paul as police officers.
“That motivated me to pursue a career in law enforcement,” Hecht said.
His first exposure to police work outside of his family ties came when he was 16 or 17 years old.
That’s when Hecht became a St. Paul Police Explorer and made regular drives from Somerset to St.Paul for weekly teen-based police trainings.
“It’s there that I got to see if I liked police work, and decided to stick with it,” Hecht said.
After high school Hecht enrolled in the criminal justice program at St. Cloud State University, and went through the law enforcement skills program at SCSU through a collaborative program with Alexandria Technical College.
While in college, Hecht worked as a community service officer for the City of St. Cloud. He also worked in corrections at the Stearns County Jail, and on the Stearns County Sheriff Office’s water patrol team.
“Those experiences led me to a full-time position with the St. Cloud Police Department,” he said.
It was during the skills tests in college that Hecht met a lieutenant with the St. Cloud Police Department. The meeting resulted in a job offer with the St. Cloud Police Department that Hecht was excited to accept.
He had the job lined up two days before taking his Peace Officer Standards and Training exam, or POST exam. That’s one of the final test needed to become a police officer. He also went through St. Cloud’s police academy program.
On paper, the St. Cloud job seemed perfect. Hecht says he has two passions in law enforcement: traffic enforcement and community engagement.
“I knew going in that I would be working in a role that included my two favorite aspects of law enforcement,” Hecht said.
He also has a passion for taking drugs off the street.
“That’s my niche,” he said.
But at the end of the day, a city the size of St. Cloud wasn’t where the young officer wanted to be.
Hecht met Chief Brent Baloun- a former member of the St. Cloud Police Department.
That relationship resulted in Hecht joining the Becker Police Department and working in the smaller kind of community he more desired.
While part of the police team in Becker, Hecht worked closely with the Big Lake Police Department. When a position opened on the Big Lake Police Department, it seemed only natural for Hecht to apply for the job.
“I had come to know them as a great group of guys,” Hecht said of the Big Lake police officers.
And the fact that Hecht says the Big Lake Police Department is “very procedural,” the department aligned with his goals and the opportunity to pursue further his passions in law enforcement: traffic enforcement and community engagement.
“This is the department for me. I want to make a career here,” Hecht said.
From Captain to Deputy Chief
Matt Hayen has also found a home in Big Lake.
A one-time deputy who came to Big Lake from Wright County, Hayen has moved up the ranks of the Big Lake Police Department since joining the force in April of 2016.
Hayen was recently promoted from captain to deputy chief and is second in command of the Big Lake Police Department.
He came to Big Lake as a patrol officer, and soon moved into the role of K-9 officer and partnered with Bruno, the department’s canine. (Today, Bruno works with K-9 officer Guy Chaffee.)
Not long into his employment with the BLPD, Chief Joel Scharf added two sergeants to the leadership team, with Hayen filling one of those roles.
The sergeant positions were later replaced by the role of a single captain, a position also filled by Hayen.
Hayen’s role as deputy chief is one of a support system for Chief Scharf. Hayen is tasked with things such as scheduling, working on some budgetary items, and performing some daily administrative duties. He also heads up many of the department’s technological initiatives and is actively involved with the department’s social media campaigns.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
