BIG LAKE - The Big Lake City Council has moved forward in ordering final plans and specifications for a proposed $3.73 million street and utility improvement plan that is scheduled to take place during the 2020 construction season.
The project, as proposed, is one of the largest street and utility projects proposed for Big Lake in about a decade.
During a Dec. 11 public hearing, City Engineer Layne R. Otteson outlined the project, which is part of Big Lake’s current 5-year capital improvement plan.
The improvement plan separates the proposed work into two areas: one in which complete road reconstruction is deemed necessary and a second area where pavement resurfacing, or milling, would be appropriate. In many cases, curb installation or repair, the addition of sidewalks. and installation of street lights would be part of the project. In some cases, drainage improvements would also be made as part of the improvements.
In areas slated for complete street reconstruction, the condition of the pavement on the various streets has severely deteriorated and requires more maintenance in terms of public works labor and material costs, Otteson said. These streets have been identified to be in need of pavement and storm sewer improvements as required.
Streets identified for reconstruction without a sidewalk include:
• Edgewater Place – Lakeshore Drive;
• Euclid Court – Euclid Avenue;
• Hennepin Avenue – Lakeshore Drive;
• Highland Avenue – Lakeshore Drive;
• Lake Avenue – Lakeshore Drive;
• Nicollet Avenue – Lakeshore Drive;
• Oak Avenue – Lakeshore Drive to Oak Street;
• Oak Street – Oak Avenue;
• Powell Circle East – Powell Street North
• Powell Circle North – Powell Street North
• Powell Circle West – Powell Street North
• Red Oak Drive – Lakeshore Drive;
• Shady Lane – Lakeshore Drive;
• Westwood Drive – Lakeshore Drive; and
• Will Street – Powell Street North to Hill Street.
Streets identified for reconstruction with a sidewalk include:
• Euclid Avenue – Lakeshore Drive to US 10;
• Powell Street – Hiawatha Avenue to Glenwood Avenue;
• Sherburne Avenue – Lakeshore Drive to Euclid Avenue; and
• Will Street – Powell Street North to Hill Street.
Streets identified for pavement resurfacing include:
• Leighton Drive – Leighton Circle to 85 feet west of Maple Lane;
• Leighton Circle – Leighton Drive;
• Oak Circle - Leighton Drive; and
• Maple Lane – Leighton Drive to Euclid Avenue.
Otteson also detailed how some manholes need to be replaced because snow plows are hitting them and wrecking the blades of the snow plows. During a recent snowfall, eight blades were affected, averaging about $400 each in repairs and seven hours for each in time taking out of the work rotation for repairs.
In addition to manholes, work is necessary on catch basin and gate valve adjustment or repairs on a citywide basis. Also proposed is sidewalk installation on Minnesota Avenue near County 43 and on segments missing city sidewalks. ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps are proposed at 10 locations within McDowall Park and at 10 intersections throughout the city.
Otteson noted that about 35 percent of the project would be funded through special assessments on affected properties. City funds would cover about 65 percent of the project costs.
Six people addressed the council during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
Following the public hearing, Councilmember Rose Johnson made a motion to order the project’s final plans and specifications. Councilmember Scott Zettervall seconded the motion. The motion passed unanimously.
The next step in the street project process will be the opening of bids and the awarding of the project, both scheduled for April 2020. If bids are awarded, construction would take place from May to November. A final assessment hearing would be scheduled in November.
