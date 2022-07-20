Big Lake Officer Kyle Rossberg

Big Lake Officer Kyle Rossberg being sworn in by Mayor Paul Knier.

Big Lake Police Office Kyle Rossberg has resigned his position as a Big Lake police officer after nine months on the job.

Rossberg has resigned for personal reasons, according to Acting Police Chief Sam Olson. Olson said Rossberg has been a great officer for the department and will be missed.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments