by Jeffrey Hage
MONTICELLO Times
A World War II veteran received special recognition when members of the Big Lake community gathered at Veterans Memorial Park early on Memorial Day.
SR1 Warren A. Dufrensne, who served in the U.S. Navy, was honored by being named on a granite bench during the 9 a.m. ceremony which traditionally features just the placing of wreaths at Big Lake’s veterans memorial.
But this year was special. On Sunday, May 23, two granite benches were placed in front of the memorial.
Warren A. Dufrensne’s daughter and granddaughter were on hand to see for the first time Dufrensne’s name engraved on the granite bench.
The two were honored with a folded American flag, which was flying at half staff on the veterans memorial flag pole during the Memorial Day festivities at Veterans Park.
But in a solemn moment towards the end of the annual ceremony featuring the wreath placements, the American flag was lowered and then folded by soldiers Pepel and Hasse.
The flag was then presented to the daughter and granddaughter of Warren A. Dufrensne.
An hour later, the Big Lake community Memorial Day ceremony moved to Big Lake Cemetery where American Legion Post Commander Paul Seefeld presided over the ceremony.
The ceremony opened with the Big Lake Police Department leading the American Legion Color Guard and members of the Legion Auxiliary to the ceremony grounds.
The keynote address was given by Marty Mably, pastor of the Lord of Glory Lutheran Church in Elk River.
“This weekend in America we recognize the over 1 million persons who died in defense of freedom,” Mably said.
“These are men and women that gave everything that they were and all that they would ever be to their country,” he said.
It is by virtue of their sacrifice that they received prominence, Mably said.
This Memorial Day, Mably also called on those in attendance to remember those still living for their sacrifice for our freedoms.
Mably acknowledged the great crowd gathered in Big Lake Cemetery, while noting its sad to see crowds diminishing elsewhere on Memorial Day to hear patriotic speeches and see parades, or to mark Memorial Day as a sacred and special day.
“How cold we have become to think this day is only to free us from work and school- a day of picnics and barbecues,” Mably said.
This Memorial Day, before everyone has forgotton, we need to ask ourselves a question, Mably said.
“How can we best remember those who have given so much?”
In closing, Mably said this Memorial Day we can confidently say that our time has come to remember and to act.
Legion Post Chaplain read the names of deceased veterans laid to rest in the Big Lake Cemetery, the Catholic Cemetery, Greenwood Cemetery, Orrock Cemetery, and Blue Hill Cemetery. Local veterans not buried in the Big Lake-area cemeteries were also recognized. While doing so, members of Big Lake Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts placed flowers in front of white crosses, standing in rows and representing the men and women of the community who served our country.
The reading of the names of deceased veterans was followed by a 21-gun salute from the Legion Color Guard.
Seefeld noted that veterans should always be remembered because the freedom we enjoy today is in large part due to the sacrifices of those veterans.
