• The Big Lake City Council on Dec. 11 formally approved the 2020 tax levy of $4,435,953, and includes the General Fund Levy of $3,291 million and the debt levy of $1,144 million. This is an increase of $236,543 over 2019 final tax levy. Also approved was the 2020 Big Lake Economic Development Authority final property tax levy of $130,000, the same as the 2019 final tax levy.
The City held its truth-in-taxation public hearing on Nov. 26.
