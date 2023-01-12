A simple hammer-swinger who got tired of it all.
That’s how Big Lake’s new state representative Shane Mekeland describes how he arrived at the State Capitol.
The Clear Lake building contractor and small business owner for years had watched the economy crush other small businesses while excessive state permits and regulations were stifling the building trades and home improvement industries. The affordable Care Act and how it affected Mekeland’s own business and employees may have been the last straw.
What Mekeland saw as an over-reaching government soon led to his attendance at grassroots political gatherings- and later his name on the ballot for state representative at the local GOP convention in western Sherburne County.
Mekeland spent his first two years in the House representing the Becker and Clear Lake areas, and up into Benton and Morrison counties in the former House District 15B.
Mekeland was recently sworn in for his third term as a state representative- his first representing the Big Lake area after redistricting altered the legislative landscape throughout the state.
Speaking of landscape- its the tall pine trees “up north” that attracted the Eden Prairie native to the new District 27 and his home of Clear Lake.
“ I grew up in the Southwest Metro and my Dad and I would go deer hunting in the southern part of the state,” Mekeland recalled.
“Later we started hunting up north, and I would see all these tall pine trees- and I liked them,” he said.
“When I got older, I gravitated to the north- and now I’ve got tall pine trees in my yard,” Mekeland said.
Mekeland cut his teeth in the business world in his early 20s when he and some friends bought a convenience store on Lake Street in Minneapolis.
He learned valuable life and business lessons, watched first-hand how many of his customers attended the “school of hard knocks,” and even learned the importance of having Newport cigarettes in stock (and how upset people could get if the inventory of Newports was depleted).
The convenience store was sold, but Mekeland continued to work in the petroleum industry until he became a residential business contractor.
He’s still in that line of work today, and enjoys getting done with a day of work at the Capitol and trading his business suit for a pair of Wranglers and a hoodie.
Mekeland contends that he is not a politician...but has always been fascinated by politics.
“When I was 18- maybe even 17- I would go study with some older guys. We would study political things, and I was fascinated by it,” Mekeland recalled.
After moving to Clear Lake, Mekeland joined a new church.
A church elder learned he was a building contractor, which earned him a role on the church’s building and grounds committee. He was also rope-a-doped into being a usher.
Around that time, Mekeland was becoming more frustrated with government as a small business owner.
“In church circles, people heard me talking politics all the time,” he said. “They began encouraging me to run for office.”
Mekeland says he was being pushed and pushed and pushed to get involved in local politics.
He eventually began attending Sherburne County GOP political organization meetings in Orrock Township.
After 10 or 12 weeks I started speaking up,” Mekeland said.
As he got more vocal, more people were encouraging Mekeland to run for office.
In August 2017 he eventually threw his hat into the ring.
There were four or five people seeking the District 15B endorsement at that local convention.
Mekeland emerged at the GOP candidate.
“How did encouragement from people at my church grow to this,” I asked myself.
He was elected to the House of Representatives in the election that followed.
Mekeland said he went to St. Paul where he stood firm on the Constitution, defended strong principles and governed with simple common sense.
He has since had two successful re-election bids, including a Nov. 8, 2022 win over DFLer Ronald Thiessen with about 72 percent of the vote.
As Mekeland starts the 2023 session, he has concerns about energy that includes the shutting down of the Becker coal plants and solar energy as it pertains to thousands and thousands of acres of local land being earmarked for large solar farms. He is taking his place on the climate and energy finance committee in his pursuit to address those concerns.
Mekeland is also on the labor and industry finance committee.
As Mekeland reminds us that he is a “simple hammer-swinger who got tired of it all,” he sums up his position in St. Paul with just two simple words.
“Less government- that’s where I stand,” Mekeland said.
