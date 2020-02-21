The Big Lake girls gymnastics team is now a state championship team.
The Hornets bested state runner-up Perham 146.825 to 144.925 to win the state championship at the 2020 Girls State Gymnastics meet Friday, Feb. 21 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St.Paul.
In winning the state title, the Big Lake girls beat their score of 146.475 in last week's Section 7A championship with their 146.825 showing.
This is how the scoring finished:
- Big Lake. 146.825
- Perham. 144.925
- Watertown-Mayer 144.375
- Mankato West. 144.150
- Worthington. 141.300
- Pine Island. 141.075
- Willmar. 139.900
- St.Paul Highland 131.325
The Hornets had the top team score on the uneven bars, while finishing second in the vault and balance beam competitions. The girls were fourth in the floor exercises. Those scores added up to the best overall score in the eight-team field and a Big Lake state championship.
Big Lake's score of 36.525 on the uneven bars was the highest score in the competition and was the only score to break a 36. Perham was second with a 35.075 while Watertown-Mayer's 34.525 was good for third place.
On the vault, only half a point separated the Hornets from first-place Perham. Big Lake turned in a 36.700 while Perham scored a 36.750. Watertown-Mayer's36.525 was good for third place.
The Hornets' other second-place finish came on the balance beam. It was Worthington and it's score of 36.750 that beat out Big Lake's score of 36.625. Once again, it was Watertown-Mayer filling the third-place slot.
On the floor exercises, Makato West had its best performance of the day, earning a score of 37.850 from the judges for a first-place finish. Willmar was second with a 37.175, while third-place went once again to Watertown-Mayer with a 37.00. Big Lake missed third-place by just half a point, finishing with a 36.950.
