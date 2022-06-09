About 225 Big Lake High School students gathered in the bleachers of the school football stadium for the 105th annual commencement ceremony where they would receive their diplomas and head off into their bright futures.
Little did they know they’d be heading into a classroom one last time.
But that was the case when former school resource officer James Hintermeister took the stage and addressed the students.
Hintermeister served as the school resource officer at Big Lake High School from 2011 to 2011 and had come to know the Class of 2022 quite well.
The officer taught a 5th grade class each year called “Kids Choice.” But there was one year he did not offer the class- the year members of the Class of 2022 were 5th graders.
Not wanting the soon-to-be graduates to miss out on the opportunity of “Kids Choice,” Hintermeister said he asked the school administration to let him address the class on graduation night and teach one last class.
“So in the next 10 minutes you’ll get an amalgamation of an 11 hour curriculum, a 20-year law enforcement career, and 20 years as a parent myself,” Hintermeister said.
“Buckle up graduates, your “Dad with a Badge” presents a few thoughts that I informally titled, “Parents have Lots of Stupid Rules.”
Hintermeister offered wisdom such as, “If you make a mistake, own it.”
He also said that when you’re standing in the bathroom getting ready to start your day, there’s only oner person staring back at you in the mirror.
“That’s who you have to answer to,” Hintermeister said.
In closing, Hintermeister shared a little secret.
“Graduates, now that you’re joining this little club we call adulthood, I’m going to come clean and dispel a few rumors and myths,” he said.
“A lot of the rules you learned over the past 17 or 18 years are really just guidelines,” Hintermeister said.
“Some of the rules you’ve been enduring...we kind of made them up,” he said.
You guys are rock stars, and your adoring fans want nothing but the best for you, Hintermeister concluded.
Olivia Stockham addressed her fellow graduates with the commencement welcome.
Stockham congratulated her fellow students on reaching graduation day, and offered thanks to family, friends, and teachers, administration, and fellow classmates for their support along the way.
“We did all the hard stuff, but would have never been able to do it alone,” Stockham told her classmates.
In closing Stockham said, “I know this group will achieve great things.”
The 2022 commencement address was given by Ella Dotzler.
Dotzler talked about one of her greatest lessons learned.
For four years, she was driven to be the best she could be and be the person chosen to give the commencement address, because it meant she would have finished school with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
But over the last year, she learned the true meaning of greatness is having friendships.
Dotler said she learned to focus on personal success instead of academic perfection.
“Success means nothing if there is no one to cheer you on from the sidelines,” she said.
In closing, Dotzler said, “To those of you who will go through your entire life without sacrificing personal relationships for tangible modes of success, I envy you.”
