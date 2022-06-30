The Big Lake Community Food Shelf will be expanding its services thanks to a $55,000 grant from the Initiative Foundation.
The Big Lake Community Food Shelf is the recipient of a Building Transformation Grant that will make the current food shelf space at 160 Lake Street N. more efficient, safe and inviting.
The grant will not only allow the food shelf to renovate its facilities to create more space for its volunteers and create a more pleasant shopping experience for clients, plans call for a walk-in freezer and cooler to be added to increase storage space, said Sandy McClurg, director of the Big Lake Community Food Shelf.
“We’ve been talking about renovating here for some time because space is so tight,” McClurg said.
By remodeling the existing food shelf facility, space can be maximized to create a better experience for both volunteers and customers, she explained.
Plans also call for a 18-foot by 10-foot cooler and freezer that would be built off the building and extend into the parking lot of the facility, McClurg explained.
“That will allow us to add quite a bit new storage space,” she said.
In all, the renovation and addition stands to cost a projected %170,000, McClurg said.
A majority of those funds have been raised through an active fundraising campaign.
“We are close to our goal,” McCliurg said.
The Big Lake Community Food Shelf board of directors and the rest of the food shelf team was very excited to learn about the Initiative Foundation grant award- and very thankful, as well.
“It was a very competitive grant that required us to be assigned a collaborator to guide us through the grant process,” McClurg said. She explained that the collaborator was similar to a mentor.
More than 70 nonprofits applied for this one-time funding opportunity to transform the support they provide to underserved communities in Central Minnesota. The pool ultimately was narrowed to 15 organizations from across the 14 counties and two sovereign tribal nations served by the Initiative Foundation.
The Transformative Funding for Nonprofits program that the Big Lake Community Food Shelf received its grant funding from was supported by generous funding from the Otto Bremer Trust, according to the Initiative Foundation.
There were 15 recipient nonprofits that received awards ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 for a total of more than $1 million in support, the organization stated.
“We are so appreciative of the Otto Bremer Trust for its generous grant support,” said Zach Tabatt, nonprofit development program officer at the Initiative Foundation. “These funds will enable our nonprofit partners to reach an even greater number of people who most need access to additional resources and services in the region.”
Projects range from a sweeping homeless shelter remodeling project in St. Cloud to bilingual advocacy services in Long Prairie to a business training program with long-term poverty-reduction implications for Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe youth.
“We were blown away by the applications we received,” Tabatt said. “It made for difficult choices, but we are confident the 15 recipients will continue to expand their reach as they put these funds to work.”
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
