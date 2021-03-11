Big Lake declared state’s second safest city

Big Lake residents have something to be proud of.
The Sherburne County city has the lowest property crime rate in the state of Minnesota in 2020, according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security and its website, alarms.org.
“A quiet lakeside community known for its annual “Spud Fest”, Big Lake has the lowest property crime rate in the state, along with a violent crime rate of exactly 1 offense per 1,000,” according to the National Council for Home Safety and Security.
In addition, Big Lake is number two on the list of Minnesota’s safest cities, just behind the state’s safest community, Orono.
Big Lake ranked number one in 2018, and, like this year, trailed only Orono in 2019, according to alarms.org.
The rankings established by the National Council for Home Safety and Security are derived from crime rates reported to the FBI.
Matt Hayen, deputy police chief for the City of Big Lake, says the ranking is something everyone in Big Lake should be proud of.
Such recognition is possible because of Big Lake’s citizens, city leaders, city departments, and business owners.
“It’s an all-around team effort,” Hayen said.
“It’s absolutely something we should take pride in,” he said.
The Top 10 list of Safest Minnesota cities looks like this:
1. Orono
2. Big Lake
3. South Lake Minnetonka
4. Minnetrista
5. Stillwater
6. Rosemount
7. Farmington
8. Lino Lakes
9. Chaska
10. Lakeville
Joining Big Lake as Sherburne County cities on the list was Elk River at number 30 and St. Cloud, ranked number 76. Buffalo was Wright County’s safest community, ranked at number 49.
Monticello was not listed among the state’s safest cities by the National Council for Home Safety and Security because it does not have its own police department. Public safety services are provided under contract by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
Of Minnesota as a whole, alarms.org had this to say about the North Star State.
“True to its friendly image, the Land of 10,000 Lakes has violent and property crime rates below national levels. What’s more, violent crime has dropped in Minnesota for the last ten years straight,” the website stated.
The National Council for Home Safety and Security is a national trade association comprised of companies in the security sector, including licensed alarm installers, contractors and other relevant trade groups.
To identify the safest cities, the council reviewed data from the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Reporting tool, which relays cities’ violent and nonviolent crime data. It was combined with internal population research.
Cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and cities with populations less than 10,000 were removed from the analysis.
For more information, visit alarms.org/safest-cities-in-minnesota.
