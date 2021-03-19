The Big Lake City Council has given final approval to the city’s 2021 street project.
The project, estimated at $3.65 million, was approved at the March 10 meeting of the Big Lake City Council after a public hearing that lasted nearly two hours.
The street and utility improvement plan was carried over to the 2021 construction season after being put on pause a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The project mirrors the 2020 project and remains one of the largest street and utility projects proposed for Big Lake in about a decade.
The project, part of Big Lake’s capital improvement plan, involves 22 streets in areas east and west of Big Lake and Lake Mitchell.
Streets are failing in the area, Big Lake City Engineer Lane Otteson said during the public hearing. In addition, there are significant pothole issues, flood and drainage issues, and erosion into the lakes.
The 22 streets slated for upgrades are part of a 7-year plan estimated to cost just shy of $10 million.
Otteson spent about an hour of the public hearing discussing the plans and specifications for the project, which is something he has done before the city council on two other occasions to prepare the council for the decision it made on March 10. Members of the public chimed in on the project following Otteson’s presentation- much of which centered around the inclusion of sidewalks and street widths.
Former city council member Scott Zettervall, now a member of the planning commission, discussed the inclusion of sidewalks in the project, specifically on Sherburne Avenue and Powell Street. He touted the safety of sidewalks.
Very rarely does a city council have an opportunity to have input on something so important to the public safety and quality of life of its residents, Zettervall said.
He cautioned the city council that if it didn’t give the green light to the project and the proposed safety features of sidewalks on some streets, it may be 40 years until such a decision might be up for discussion again.
“It’s the wrong message to say street parking and sidewalks are too expensive,” Zettervall said.
Kathy Poslusny, who lives on north Powell Street, came to talk about the proposed lack of street parking on Powell Street. Poslusny said she has been very active in the public process regarding the street project, including attending two open houses. She said she was surprised to recently learn that there may not be parking allowed on Powell Street as a result of the street project.
“I don’t recall hearing construction meant no parking on Powell Street,” Poslusny said.
Bettina Potter of Edgewater Place cautioned that the city must be smart when it comes to the environment when embarking on the project. That includes limiting runoff into the lakes, she said.
Diane Warner, also of Edgewater Place, told city officials about a sand and grass boulevard she has on her property that filters storm water runoff on her property. She discouraged the addition of curb and gutter in front of her property because it would hurt her environmentally beneficial filtration system.
Scott Creighton of Lakeshore Drive noted that in his 22 years of residing in Big Lake, he has seen this project fail to materialize four times. He has issues with storm drains and encouraged sidewalks because of their ability to keep people safe.
Gary Snyder of Euclid Street had a question that may have been on the minds of many in the audience- a crowd that filtered out into the hallway of Big Lake City Hall due to social distancing considerations.
“What are you going to cut in the budget to lower taxes?” Snyder also asked why project assessments aren’t instead taxes. He also asked for a firm cost of the project on each property affected.
Rob Olson noted that just two days before the public hearing- on Monday, March 8, he received a letter talking about bump-outs as a way of alleviating some parking issues, especially along Powell Street.
Otteson entered the discussion to note that eight bump-outs along three-quarters of a mile on Powell Street would create parking spaces for 16 cars. Otteson said the bump-outs would cost an estimated $2,500 each.
Amy Finstad entered in record by letter a compassionate message to the city council.
Finstad asked that the council leave Highland Avenue as is and reconsider the project in another four years. She noted a citizen’s petition from dozens of residents asking the same.
Following the public hearing, members of the city council took up the issue of the street project.
One issue discussed was the width of Powell Street and Highland Avenue so they would be eligible for state aid. Powell Street is proposed to be expanded to 32 feet wide while Highland is proposed to be 22 feet wide.
Council member Ken Halverson supported the two wider streets with the addition of sidewalks, a project feature he has championed.
“We need to build for tomorrow and stop building for today,” Halverson said.
Halverson noted it was important to build the streets at widths that would meet the traffic needs of the future because widening the streets in the future would be of great cost to the city.
Council members Sam Hanson and Paul Seefeld supported the 32-foot Powell Street and 22-foot Highland Avenue, but not sidewalks.
Mayor Paul Knier also appeared to disfavor sidewalk construction, which one councilor said would cost the city $375,000.
“I’ve made no secret of the fact that we need to save money,” Knier said. “It is this body’s job to take care of the checkbook for the city and protect the taxpayer,” he said.
“I love a good sidewalk as much as the next guy, but we have scarce resources,” Knier said.
As Knier noted, there are many tough decisions that lie ahead in terms of the 2021 street project.
Many of those will decisions will be made in the coming weeks when the final design of the project comes before the council for final approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.