After being cancelled in 2020 and delayed from its usual occurrence in March, the Big Lake Community Fair is scheduled on May 8th from 10-1 pm at the Big Lake High School.
“I’m excited that our Planning Committee and our Big Lake Chamber of Com-merce & Industry Board of Directors have approved that all proceeds will go to BLHS scholarships,“ said Gloria Vande Brake, executive director of the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce.
“We have free admission and free food from Coborn’s. Reptile SideShow will bring in some of their animals. Big Lake Ambassadors will offer a fun activity. We invite everyone to come out and bring their kids, grandkids, neighbor kids!” Vande Brake added.
Businesses, non-profit organizations, governmental units and local state legis-lators will provide information about their products and services. Adults and youth can register to win door prizes and 2 bikes sponsored by State Farm-Cory Laugen and The Wave Youth Center will be given away.
Attendees will also be able to purchase items at the Farmers Market. This event will follow COVID guidelines.
Sponsors of the Fair include Connexus Energy, Minnco Credit Union, Monticello Times/Shopper, Old National Bank, PATRIOT News, Realty Group-Carla Swanson, RE/MAX Results-Cindy Lemm and Sovran.
