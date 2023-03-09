Big Lake Community Fair

Liberty Bank was represented at a past community fair.

“This year’s Community Fair is going to be a great event!”, exclaimed Big Lake Schools Director of Community Education and Communications Stephanie Hillman and cosponsor of Fair.  “People will see everything that Big Lake has to offer under 1 roof”.   

“Our Big Lake Community Fair is this Saturday, March 18th from 10-1 pm at the Big Lake High School and it’s FREE!” added Big Lake Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gloria Vande Brake.

