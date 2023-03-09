“This year’s Community Fair is going to be a great event!”, exclaimed Big Lake Schools Director of Community Education and Communications Stephanie Hillman and cosponsor of Fair. “People will see everything that Big Lake has to offer under 1 roof”.
“Our Big Lake Community Fair is this Saturday, March 18th from 10-1 pm at the Big Lake High School and it’s FREE!” added Big Lake Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gloria Vande Brake.
“Coborn’s & Ember Coffee are giving away food and drink samples, our 50 exhibitors have lots of items they are giving away, several of our exhibitors have job opportunities to share and our sponsors are giving away 10 bikes or scooter/skateboard combos displayed throughout the gym,” Vande Brake continued.
BLHS Jazz Band, Folklorico Rosa Quetzal and Starz Dance students will entertain those who attend in the cafeteria. Robotics students will demonstrate their work and student theatre actors and actresses will be in costume. Caricatures will be free, sponsored by Real Broker LLC-Stacey Stanley.
Big Lake Lions will provide a free Vision screening test for kids. Big Lake Ambassadors will offer face painting.
Farmers Market vendors will also sell locally-produced items in the atrium.
“All proceeds will go to Volunteerism Scholarships for area high school seniors,“ emphasized Gloria Vande Brake, Executive Director. “Fourteen $500 scholarships will be given out this spring from last year’s Fair and we’re hoping for more scholarships next year. We invite everyone to come out and bring their kids, grandkids and neighbor kids!”
Gold and Bike Sponsors of the Fair include Big Lake Spud Fest, Insurance Specialists Team, Kwik Trip and Liberty Bank.
Silver Sponsors include Casey’s, DataSuccess, Edina Realty—Ryan Benjamin, FedEx Ground, Minnco Credit Union, Realty Group-Brad & Carla Swanson, T & J Construction, Wruck Sewer & Portable Rentals.
Additional Bike Sponsors include Driscoll Accounting, Edina Realty-Ryan Benjamin, Premier Pontoon and T & J Construction.
