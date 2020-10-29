“Everything literally stopped in March,“ wryly noted Director of Community Education & Communication Services Allen Berg as he presented Community Education’s annual report at the October 22 meeting of the Big Lake School Board.
“We lost our spring programs and had reduced numbers this summer, “continued Berg. “This coming year will be rebuilding our programs.”
The program had a 43 percent drop in the number of events and a 37 percent reduction in number of participants in the 2019-20 school year compared to the previous year.
Berg reported their programs had only 25-80 percent registrations this year compared to last year. Fund balances have dropped. The school is mandated to providing childcare for emergency workers but that could be jeopardized due to lack of staffing and limited subs. If the school goes to distance learning, this childcare to emergency workers is free during school hours. Berg is applying for various grants to help with the loss of funds.
Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) has 12 full classes this year. They have met outdoors and a new class is Music Makers. Big Lake Library reads stories at its Story Stroll to children at Liberty Elementary. ECFE in the Park met 4 times this summer with 40 families compared to 6 times last year with 151 attendees. Families come from Anoka, Becker, Buffalo, Clear Lake, Crystal, Delano, Elk River, Maple Lake, Maplewood, Monticello, Otsego and Zimmerman.
The Little Learners Preschool Program serves 175 children in 12 sections before they go into kindergarten. They utilized outdoor classrooms using Project Learning Tree Curriculum and are making plans to go to parks and Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. Berg added, “this has helped the kids be more physically active and healthy, and can diminish the potential for depression.” They use software called SeeSaw with 500 posts per week to communicate to 700 parents.
Hive Time Child Care has 44 contracts and requires that all children attend preschool. Their curriculum aligned with preschool and classrooms are in the preschool pod. They have access to the nature classroom. The program has a 4 Star Parent Aware Rating.
The school’s child care program called Kids Club has 119 contracts at Liberty Elementary School and 70 at Independence STEM Elementary for a total of 189.
Opening Doors Program for Adults with Disabilities is coordinated with four neighboring schools including Becker, Buffalo, Howard Lake-Waverly and Monticello. Six classes are being held in Big Lake from Sept. to Dec. including floor hockey, Friday night Bingo, holiday ornament decorating, and others.
Community Ed is part of a consortium of 17 schools and 3 jails that provides adult basic education virtually to 20 students with 2 certified teachers and 6 trained volunteer tutors. The GED class is Tuesday from 6-8:30 pm and ESL is Tuesdays and Thursdays 9-11 am and Thursdays 6-8:30 pm.
