The Big Lake City Council unanimously approved the 2023 tax levy increase of 4.12 percent on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
That represents an overall tax levy increase of $211,756.
The overall levy, which represents the total contribution to the city’s operating funds from its property tax payers, is $5,2 million.
Seventy-seven percent of the levy- or $4.1 million- is being earmarked to the general levy. which supports the general fund budget and the day-to-day operations of the city, said Big Lake Finance Director Deb Wegeleben.
An additional 20 percent of the levy- or 1.08 million, will go towards debt relief while 3 percent of the levy- or $130,000 will go towards funding the operations of the Big Lake Economic Development Authority. A small amount of the levy will be applied to tax abatement, Wegeleben said.
“This is pretty consistent year after year,” Wegeleben said of the distribution of tax levy funds.
There were no changes in the proposed levy that was presented at the city’s prior truth-in-taxation hearing.
While the amount of money the city is collecting from its tax levy is on the rise, the city’s tax rate is decreasing 9.3 percent, Wegeleben said.
However, because Sherburne County saw about a 23 percent increase in property valuations, most taxpayers could see a small increase in the city portion of their taxes of 2-3 percent.
The 2023 final general fund budget, approved by the city council, is set at $6,3 million, an increase of 9.99.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
