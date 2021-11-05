Talk on the street is that 2,000 new jobs are coming to Big Lake, according to the city’s mayor Paul Knier.
If the jobs come to fruition, the city will need new housing to accommodate the new workforce, he told members of the Big Lake City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
The process of developing future housing took a step forward during the October 27 city council meeting when two concept plans were reviewed by the city council that included the building of a total of 279 town homes, 32 single-family homes, and 22 twin homes.
The concept plans brought forward to the council by developers are very preliminary plans that allow the developers to hear feedback from the councilors regarding their proposed developments. The developers then use that feedback in further developing their projects with the ultimate goal of getting final city council approval.
If eventually approved, and if an average of three people were to reside in each unit, the developments could accommodate about 1,000 new residents.
The first concept plan heard by the city council was for the Prairie Meadows 3rd addition development.
Cavalieria Homes and Landform Professional Services is proposing 55 town homes and 22 twin homes on 15 acres between 205th Avenue to the north and Highway 10 to the south, bound by Prairie Drive to the west and 172nd Street to the east where the development would abut the Big Lake Township line.
The 15 acre site is currently undeveloped land that is zoned R-3, which is a multi-family residential zone. Both the town homes and twin homes are permitted uses in an R-3 district, according to Big Lake City Planner Lucinda Spanier. The development is proposed to be built in four phases, Spanier said.
City council members were generally complimentary towards the project.
Todd Olin with Landform Professional Services told councilors that the twin homes would have basements, while the town homes would sit on slabs. There would be 5.1 units per acre on average. The green space within the development is proposed to be maintained by a homeowners association, Spanier noted. A dedicated dog park within the project was viewed favorably by the council.
Council member Ken Halverson raised a question about the viability of a 26-inch street proposed within the development. Halverson said snow plows would have difficulty clearing snow on such a narrow street. When asked, Street Superintendent Norm Michels said he would prefer to see a 28-foot street for the safety of his plow truck drivers and the safety of the people on the streets at the time. Michels noted that at 26 feet, the blade of a snow plow would be over the center line when plowing, potential creating a liability for the city. City Engineer Layne Otteson added that in the past 32 feet has been a city minimum width and range up to 36 feet wide, except for collector streets.
Halverson told developers he would like to see the proposed street increased to 28 inches wide. Landform Professional Services’ Olin said, “Going to 28 is not a deal-breaker by any means.
The second concept plan heard by the city council was for the Parkwood Knolls development.
Off and On, LLC is proposing 224 town homes and 32 single family homes directly north of Preusse Lake on 47 acres between 205th Avenue to the north and Highway 10 to the south, east of Liberty Elementary School and west of 172nd Street NE.
The city council had more concerns with Parkwood Knolls than Prairie Meadows 3rd addition- including many aspects of the project that currently do not meet the city’s zoning requirements.
Among concerns were the density of the proposed housing, the number of housing units proposed in the town house buildings, and a long cul-du-sac.
The Parkwood Knolls proposal presently calls for a density of 5.4 units per acre on land. The city’s zoning plans have the area zoned for R-1 housing, which is generally earmarked for detached single-family residential homes. There is also some R1-E zoning on the property, which is earmarked for residential estates. The City’s land use plan calls for low density housing on the property.
Off and On’s current plans show the 224 town homes divided among buildings featuring both eight and 16 units.
It appears that about 61 units need to be eliminated from the plan to conform with shore land district zoning because of the development’s proximity to Preusse Lake, said Consultant Planner Kendra Lindahl. The density of the town home buildings also needs to be modified because unlike the proposed eight and 16 unit buildings, Big Lake zoning ordinances allow six to eight units per building depending on building layout.
Council member Sam Hanson, a member of the Big Lake Fire Department discussed how he would like to see a number of proposed dead end streets within the proposed development be connected to nearby streets for fire safety reasons. He stated he liked space dedicated to parks within the proposed development. Council member Kim Noding said she has no problem with the single-family home portion of the proposal but believes that the development of the town homes “Is far too dense for the land it sits on.” Like Hanson, Noding also said the dead end roads was potentially problematic.
Mayor Paul Knier asked about the long cul-du-sac and called upon Otteson to explain why they are not ideal in a development. Otteson cited the potential of people having their access out of the development challenged in the case of a fire or other emergency, potential problems with water mains, and the lack of an ability for garbage trucks, school buses, and large vehicles to turn around which forces them to have to back up a long distance.
Knier talked about the need to reduce the number of units and the inclusion of private roads in the project. Knier noted that private roads can become problematic if and when they revert to the public sector.
Council member Ken Halverson said he would have a hard time approving the development as plans sit presently.
The cul-du-sac is a big problem and he would never vote to allow private roads, he said.
“And the density is unbelievable, I think,” he continued. Our zoning doesn’t even allow that.”
Halverson also raised concerns about the size of the road frontage associated with dedicated park land associated with the project, as well as the R-3 high density zoning Off and On is proposing for the east side of the development.
City Council member Paul Seefeld initiated a discussion about “move-up” housing that he said the city has been trying to attract to the area.
Seefeld said the east part of the development where the town houses are proposed would be a good location for move-up housing. He said he could possibly support detached town houses that would fall under a R-2 zoning designation, which allows medium density housing, but not high density.
Ralph Murphy, representing Off and On, LLC, said his firm will take the city council’s comments and considerations “into view and see what we can do.”
He also noted that the cul-du-sac could be extended so it could someday be a through-street when development occurs on land abutting the south end of the Off and On development.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.