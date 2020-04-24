The Big Lake City Council has approved an emergency declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic that will allow the city to access federal reimbursement of expenses incurred by the City because of the coronavirus.
Cities and counties across the country are making emergency declarations- many giving mayors or city administration far-reaching powers that go beyond the daily operations of government.
The Big Lake City Council did not do this and approved a measure that strictly makes the city eligible for federal funding, City Administrator Clay Wilfahrt said at the April 8 meeting of the Big Lake City Council.
The measure also allows city staff to make some decisions on items needing immediate attention that where those decisions might be outside the normal procedures of government policy or procedure.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, staff has been incurring a lot of time to respond to the consequences of the pandemic, according to City staff. There have also been many issues that have been challenging for staff due to the fact that action must wait for a Council meeting to be called so it can be acted upon by the City Council.
The emergency declaration states that the Big Lake City Council recognizes that immediate action to respond to a local emergency is needed in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the City and the community. With that said, City staff is authorized to take any appropriate action and to prepare any appropriate documents to facilitate the directives of the Council as set forth in this resolution.
Mayor Mike Wallen elaborated on why Big Lake made changes to a declaration proposed by the Minnesota League of Cities that would have given broad-reaching powers to the mayor and city administration.
“This is one of the very few times a mayor has the authority to do something without the consent of the council,” Wallen said of the COVID-19 emergency.
“But I don’t like seeing power, control, and authority squeezed down to one person,” Wallen continued.
The mayor said Big Lake stripped language from the emergency declaration granting power to the mayor and administration because the City Council as a whole was elected to make necessary decisions.
But in regards to declaring an emergency in order to receive access to federal reimbursement of COVID-19-related costs, Wallen said, “I think it makes prudent fiscal and financial sense to declare an emergency so we can be in line for federal funds when they become available somewhere down the road.”
Wallen said he also feels comfortable with the fact that the city can call an emergency meeting of the City Council within 24 hours if an issue arises that needs immediate attention.
Councilmember Paul Knier said he supports the emergency declaration and id glad that language giving added powers to the mayor and administration was stripped from the measure.
“Im really glad we stripped that out and want to reiterate to the citizens of Big Lake that we stripped out the idea of declaring an emergency so we can circumvent the processes in place to protect people from government,” Knier said.
