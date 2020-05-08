• A PUD concept plan review for the Marketplace Crossing I & II development was put on hold so its developer, CommonBond Communities, could address concerns for the project raised by the planning commission. Marketplace Crossing I & II is proposed as two 60-unit apartment structures on 7.33 acres south of Marketplace Drive.
• The Council approved a an application for a development PUD Amendment, conditional use amendment and preliminary plat for Car Condos.
• A $4 wage increase for employees of Lake Liquors was extended through May 13. The measure passed 4-1 with Councilmember Paul Knier dissenting. Knier has gone on record at past council meetings supporting a $2 an hour increase.
• The Council approved a PUD concept plan for Big Lake Station, a 74-unit senior housing and 110 multi-family housing units on 6.14 acres at the corner of Station Street NW and Forest Road.
• The Council approved the 2020 SCORE Grant Agreement in an amount up to $50,000 towards expenses for the operation of the Big Lake Compost Site.
• The Council approved the detachment of an 8.3 acre parcel at 19524 County Road 15. The reason for the detachment petition is because the parcel is two miles from the nearest City water/sewer connection and access to the City utilities will not be available until the land west of the parcel is developed.
• Lenny Rutledge ws hired as the City’s chief building official. He was previously the chief building official serving the City of Minnetonka.
