Ten members of the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce & Industry are sponsoring trees at Browns Park south of Big Lake City Hall. They include Anytime Fitness, Big Lake Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Cabot Lodge Securities-Paul Knier, City of Big Lake, Great River Spine & Sport, Ken Geroux Construction, Old National Bank, Options Inc Big Lake Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and The Wave Youth Center. They decorated their trees Monday evening.
Big Lake Ambassadors came to help decorate along with board members of Citizens for Big Lake Freedom Rock. Options staff provided cider and cookies. The Chamber thanks the City of Big Lake for providing electricity for the lights on the trees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.