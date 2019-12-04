Big Lake Tree Trim Ambassador

Big Lake Ambassador Hannah Renslow decorates the Christmas tree of Anytime Fitness at the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce & Industry's annual tree decorating event on Monday, Dec. 2 at Browns Park in downtown Big Lake.

 

Ten members of the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce & Industry are sponsoring trees at Browns Park south of Big Lake City Hall.  They include Anytime Fitness, Big Lake Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Cabot Lodge Securities-Paul Knier, City of Big Lake, Great River Spine & Sport, Ken Geroux Construction, Old National Bank, Options Inc Big Lake Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and The Wave Youth Center.  They decorated their trees Monday evening.

Big Lake Ambassadors came to help decorate along with board members of Citizens for Big Lake Freedom Rock.  Options staff provided cider and cookies.  The Chamber thanks the City of Big Lake for providing electricity for the lights on the trees.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

