The Big Lake City Council has closed windows of discrepancy between State ATV regulations and those of the City of Big Lake. 

Under a new City ATV ordinance, ATVs can be operated on city streets, and may cross county roads and state highways with a city permit. However, ATVs cannot operate on those county roads and state highways.

The new ordinance also allows for ATVs to be operated on Big Lake city streets from sunrise to sunset.

The free city permits can be obtained online on the City’s website.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

