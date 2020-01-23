Around 25 elected officials and staff representing Big Lake Schools, Big Lake Township, City of Big Lake, Orrock Township and Sherburne County met last Thursday evening at Big Lake City Hall.
The purpose of the meeting was to share successes from last year and plans for 2020. Big Lake Mayor Mike Wallen led the 1.5 hour meeting.
Big Lake Schools:
Superintendent Steve Westerberg announced that Tonya Reasoner is the new chair of the board. The school has two Facebook pages: one for academics and one for athletics along with a new Instagram account. They plan to mail newsletters to the residents quarterly and their new website is accessible on mobile phones.
With 84 new enrollments in the fall, the school’s finances have improved, although funding for special education programs continues to lag behind federal and state obligations. All parking lots have been paved in the last four years. Middle School is now 50 years old and will be updated in the next couple of years.
Grants have added support staff to teaching and reading programs. High School apprenticeships or internships have increased into businesses beyond the trades.
Vaping in school bathrooms continue to be a concern. A statewide survey among teenagers showed 1 in 3 students in Sherburne County who have vaped compared to 1 in 4 students statewide.
City of Big Lake
City Administrator Clay Wilfahrt shared that the city’s reorganization has put more staff in the field.
In 2020 the city will spend $3 million on their waste water treatment facility to extend its life another 4-6 years. Numerous streets will be reconstructed, some which have not been done since the 1960s.
Commercial projects include Vision Bus expansion, Nystrom and Associates Rehabilitation facility and a car condo development.
With 77 single-family permits and 38 multi-family last year, the city is planning on 275 multi-family units, townhome rentals and villas this year.
Although the levy increased 5.46% the city’s tax rate decreased 1.85% because of higher property values.
Wilfahrt proudly reminded the group of Big Lake’s designation as the Safest City in MN based on population. He also appreciated the Monticello Times covering their meetings and reporting on community events.
Big Lake Township
Clerk Brenda Kimberly-Maas noted that residents supported a 14% levy increase at nearly $2 million after many years of minimal increases. Their road and bridge fund is 67% and fire protection at 15%.
Twenty-three new homes were built in 2019 along with two new developments.
Big Lake Town elections will be in November with one seat up and a partial term.
Their dog park continues to be popular with some of the pet owners using Facebook to check in.
Orrock Township
Vice-Chair Bryan Adams reported that Orrock Township had 17 new homes built last year.
They shared the costs of 229th overlay project with Big Lake Township.
Their road and bridge fund is 77% of their levy and fire protection at 14% with operations at 9%.
Sherburne County
County Administrator Bruce Messelt reported Sherburne County ranks sixth among the counties in largest population growth at 8.15% since 2010. Their levy increased almost 5% while property tax value has decreased 6.5%.
Seven loans totaling $412,600 have been awarded from the county revolving loan fund since 2016, creating 67 jobs and 25 part-time jobs.
The county’s statewide ranking in broadband has increased to 30 in 2018 from 49 with a $533,000 Border to Border Broadband grant through Arvig. Over 60 businesses in Big Lake Industrial Park, Becker Industrial Park, St. Cloud Airport area and Haven Township Business Park benefitted from the program.
The county’s top legislative issues includes nearly $25 million in state bonding for Becker Industrial Park (which hadn’t been included in the Governor’s recommendations) and $2 million for TH 169 & CSAH 4 Interchange Project in Zimmerman, the last stoplight on a 75-mile stretch from I-94 to Mille Lacs once the Elk River freeway is completed.
Only 10% of the county residents have applied for Real ID which will be required by airlines in October if state travelers do not have valid passports.
The county supported receiving legal refugee resettlement as the numbers have been minimal in the past.
While originally organized to advocate another bridge over the Mississippi River, the Central Mississippi Regional River Planning Partnership now is looking at land issues and coordination among communities. Big Lake Township, City of Big Lake and Sherburne County are part of the partnership.
Wallen concluded that over the ten years he has attended these joint meetings, the cooperation between the governmental units has greatly improved.
