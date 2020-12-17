The Big Lake City Council unanimously approved the 2021 tax levy on Wednesday, Dec. 9. There were no changes in the proposed levy that was presented November 25 at the city’s truth-in-taxation hearing.
Big Lake’s 2021 property tax levy- which includes the general fund, debt service, and economic development funds- is 4.824 million. That’s up 5.66 percent from the 2020 levy of $$4.565 million, Big Lake Finance Director Deb Wegeleben said.
For a second consecutive year, the City of Big Lake’s tax rate is decreasing but residential property owners have seen an average of about a 7.3 percent increase in their property valuations assessed by Sherburne County.
But because the city’s tax capacity increases along with the increase in the market value of city property, the $259,000 increase in the levy from 2020 to 2021 is resulting in a decrease in the city’s tax rate, Wegeleben said.
