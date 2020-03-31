A new catering business has its eyes set on locating in Big Lake.
The Big Lake City Council on March 25 approved a conditional use permit request from Gerrath Properties, made on behalf of Style Catering.
The conditional use permit (CUP) is for a property at 321 County Road 43, which also houses Evolution Tae Kwon Do.
Previous occupants in the building have been Log Cabin Cafe and Retreat, Focused Health & Wellness Center, and Jonova Salon.
The property is located in a B-3 general business district, where restaurants are allowed. But a CUP is required for the catering business, said Sara Roman, the City’s consulting engineer.
The site will be used for cooking products for catered events, but will also have office space. No food will be served at the 321 County Road 43 location.
Part of the request also includes an on-sale liquor license that would allow Style Catering to sell liquor when its catering an event at a location that allows alcohol sales.
“There will be no sales or serving of liquor at the location,” Roman said.
As part of the process of approving the CUP, Gerrath Properties agreed to give the city an easement for the installation of a future sidewalk on the property, Roman said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
