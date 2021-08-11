Big Lake is now officially a “Second Amendment Dedicated City.”
The City Council approved a resolution July 28 declaring a commitment to rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and states, in part, “The City Council hereby expresses its intent to uphold and protect the Second Amendment rights of the residents of Big Lake.”
The resolution also notes that, “The City Council hereby declares its intent to oppose,through legal means,any infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.”
The motion to adopt the resolution was made by Seefeld and seconded by Kim Noding. The resolution was approved unanimously by the five-member City Council and Mayor Paul Knier.
The resolution is based upon a resolution approved by the city council in the City of Orono in November 2020 that expressed that city’s intent to uphold the Second Amendment, declares the city as a Second Amendment City and oppose the infringement on the rights of law-abiding citizens to own guns.
At the request of Council member Paul Seefeld, the following clause was added and anonymously approved: “The City of Big Lake, City Council does hereby take full consideration of the Constitutional rights of City of Big Lake citizens to keep and bear arms when making decisions appropriating City of Big Lake resources.”
The resolution was drafted at the request of the City Council by City Administrator Clay Wilfahrt, with input from the city attorney and Seefeld. By approving the resolution, Big Lake became one of many cities in Minnesota to approve the largely symbolic resolution.
Wright County passed a resolution committing to the rights of the Second Amendment in March of 2020.
Sherburne County has not adopted such a resolution, and passing one appears unlikely in the future.
In February 2021, the County adopted a “Ceremonial Proclamations and Resolutions” policy that states that the County Board “neither advocates for, nor endorses, positions or policies that do not have a direct, unambiguous and explicit relationship to the County’s programs, services, policies or budgets.”
