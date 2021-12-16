Big Lake 7th grade concert

The Big Lake 7th grade Band performs during its Dec. 9 holiday concert at Big Lake High School. In addition to performing numbers such as “First Holiday Concert”, “G Force Five”, “Come, Rejoice”, “Joyful Rock”, “You’d Better Watch Out”, and “We Wish you a Rockin’ Christmas,” the band performed a medley of tunes that included “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”, “Deck the Halls,” the “Dreydl Song,” and “Jingle Bells.”

 

