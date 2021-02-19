The ballot for Big Lake’s special city council election has taken shape.
Three people filed for the April 13 election as of 3 p.m. on the filing deadline of Tuesday, Feb. 16. The Monticello Times went to press before the filing period closed at 5 p.m.
Big Lake Planning Commission member Ketti Green was the first to file on February 2, the first day to file for the seat. A day later, on February 3, Rev. Donna Pouliot became the second person to file for the seat. Kim Noding filed for the election on February 12.
The vacant city council seat was created on November 3, 2020 when Paul Knier was elected mayor of Big Lake. Knier was a city council member who challenged then-mayor Mike Wallen. Knier resigned as a city council member to assume the position of mayor.
In mid-January the newly seated Big Lake City Council discussed the filling of Knier’s former seat. The council had the option of appointing a council member to fill the remaining two years of Knier’s term, or call for a special election.
The council felt it was important to allow the residents of Big Lake to decide who represented them on the city council. That night, the April 13 election was ordered.
The special election will be conducted as any other election in the city of Big Lake. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at precinct polling places located at Big Lake City Hall, the Big Lake Public Works facility, and at Saron Lutheran Church. One’s polling place is determined by place of residency. A map of polling place boundries is located on the city’s website at https://www.biglakemn.org/578/Special-Election.
