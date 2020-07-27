Bail has been set at $1.5 million- or $1 million with conditions- for the Big Lake man accused of brutally murdering his mother, Thursday, July 23 at their Big Lake home.
Eric Leif Jordahl, 20 of Big Lake, was charged Monday, July 27 with the murder of his mother, Rose Johnson. Johnson was a member of the Big Lake City Council
Jordahl was charged with second-degree murder with intent, not premeditated; and second-degree murder without intent while committing another felony, second-degree assault. Both are felony charges and carry a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.
During a Monday, July 27 bail hearing, Sherburne County prosecutor Leah Emmans asked for the bail amount after calling Jordahl “an extreme danger to the community.” Sherburne County Judge Mary Yunker set the bail after hearing no objection from Jordahl’s attorney, Gary Leistico.
Jordahl appeared distant while appearing before the court remotely from a room within the Sherburne County Jail due to concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. He was dressed in a green, sleeveless shirt and seldom answered questions asked by Judge Yunker. Jordahl stated to the judge that he was not sure he understood the hearing going on before him and did not understand his constitutional rights. When Yunker read to Jordahl his rights, point by point, he responded to Yunker only by nodding his head after each provision of his rights were read.
It was stated in court that Jordahl had been in the hospital the morning of the court hearing, which was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 27. He returned to the county jail about an hour before the hearing, court officials stated. A Rule 8 hearing, also known as an initial appearance, has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at the Sherburne County Courthouse in Elk River.
Rose Johnson was found deceased on Thursday, July 23 in her Big Lake home, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Sherburne County District Court.
According to the complaint, Jordahl’s father returned home from work at about 9 a.m. Thursday, July 23. The father said he was met by Eric Jordahl, who stated that he killed his mother. The father called 911.
Police responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Golf Street where Eric Jordahl was observed to be standing on the driveway covered in blood.
Officers entered the residence and observed a butcher knife on the kitchen table, the complaint states. Officers then went to a lower level bedroom where the body of 62-year-old Rose Johnson was located.
According to the criminal complaint, Johnson suffered “obvious facial trauma.”
A Friday, July 24 press release from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office state that the Midwest Medical Examiners Office needed to obtain dental records to confirm Johnson’s identity.
In a statement to police, Jordahl said he went into his mother’s bedroom during the evening. When Johnson told him to go back to sleep, Jordahl said he punched her repeatedly.
Jordahl then left the room, went upstairs to retrieve a knife, and returned to Johnson’s bedroom, the complaint states. Jordahl said he then stabbed Johnson multiple times and bit her.
An autopsy performed by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office states that Rose Johnson suffered both sharp and blunt force trauma to her head and body.
Rose Johnson was appointed to the Big Lake City Council in January 2019 to fill the vacancy of Mike Wallen, a city council member who became mayor when then-mayor Raeanne Danielowski joined the Sherburne County Board.
As a member of the Big Lake City Council, Johnson was a representative on the Big Lake Community Lake Association, the Big Lake Economic Development Authority, the city’s road maintenance committee, and the personnel committee. Johnson also represented the city on the Big Lake School District’s Community Education Advisory Board.
