If you’re in Big Lake on Saturday, June 13, watch out for ATVs.
On second thought, one probably won’t be able to miss them.
The City of Big Lake recently passed an ordinance allowing for the driving of ATVs on city streets.
On Saturday, ATV owners with city licenses are being invited to join in on Big Lake’s first-ever ATV Run.
The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Lakeside Park in Big Lake, said Scott Zettervall, a Big Lake City Council member and an organizer of the event.
People are invited to begin gathering at the park and lining up for the ATV run beginning at 10 a.m.
Police Chief Joel Scharf and Deputy Police Chief Matt Hayen will lead the group on their ATVs from Lakeside Park.
ATV riders will go around Big Lake, and then around Lake Mitchell, Hayen said. They will go through a residential area on the east side of the lake before making way to Minnesota Avenue. At County Road 43, the ATV caravan will cross over Highway 10 so any ATVers wanting to visit businesses on the south side of Highway 10 can do so, Hayen said.
Big Lake Police officers will assisting in making the crossing safe for any ATVers crossing the highway, he said.
As of Tuesday, June 9, 250 people had expressed interest in the ATV Run, Zettervall said.
“If we can get a few people to drive around the lake, drive around the city, and spend money at local businesses, I’d be happy with that,” Zettervall said.
Zettervall sees Saturday’s rally as an opportunity to get people together and educate them about Big Lake’s new ATV ordinances.
“We have an opportunity to set the standard,” he said.
That standard includes showing ATVers that they can ride on the streets of Big Lake while respecting people’s privacy, Zettervall said.
“And we hope people bring their kids. We want this to be a family-friendly event,” he said.
The ATV run is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
