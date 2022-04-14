Plywood covers the garage door and crime scene tape marks off the property at 4620 Pond View Drive where an alleged arsonist started a fire in the entryway of the home that then spread into the garage.
A Lake City, Minnesota man remained in custody in the Sherburne County Jail Tuesday, April 11 after setting fire to a home on Pond View Drive and attempting to enter two other homes on Canvasback Street in the city of Big Lake.
Sebastian Defrang, 33 of Lake City, is facing two felony arson charges in connect with the April 5 event.
Defrang was staying at the home for the past two to three weeks. The female owner’s ex-boyfriend had also been staying at the residence.
Defrang told investigators that he started the fire in an attempt to protect the homeowner from her ex-boyfriend. The homeowner stated that the ex-boyfriend had recently made threats towards her. A day prior to the fire Defrang allegedly told the homeowner that he would throw gasoline on the ex-boyfriend but would not light him on fire, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sherburne County District Court.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on April 5, Big Lake Police was dispatched to the residence at 4620 Pond View Drive on a report of the garage being on fire. At the same time, the Sherburne County 911 dispatch center received a report of a shirtless male “with a bad smell” attempting to enter a residence on Canvasback Street. The complainant stated that the man attempted to enter a second residence on Canvasback Street, as well.
Police arrived at the Pond View Drive home to find the garage on fire and engulfed in smoke. A later investigation of the property would find severe damage to the attached garage, which was completely burned on the inside. There was also fire damage in the entryway floor and walls of the home and next to the door leading to the garage from the entryway, court records state. On the floor of the entry way was a bottle of lighter fluid.
An investigator with the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s office who conducted an investigation at the scene noted that the fire appeared to have been started in the area of the front door and entryway, with lighter fluid being sprayed from the entryway and then into the garage. A torch lighter was located in the garage, reports state.
Defrang was arrested after being observed by police running behind a residence in the area of Pond View Circle. He was taken to an area hospital and later taken to the Sherburne County Jail after being medically cleared by hospital staff, records state.
