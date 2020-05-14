The 2020 results are in for the Central Minnesota Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year.
Monticello and Big Lake High School have incredible leadership and this year that leadership was highlighted with a pair of awards.
Monticello’s principal Mike Carr and Big Lake’s assistant principal Angela Charboneau-Folch both received the prestigious titles.
Both were thrilled about the award.
The awards were announced on Wednesday, April 29 during a virtual meeting with the Central Minnesota Association of Secondary Principals
Carr was floored.
He’s been a part of the organization for over 20 years and has known many influential principals in his career.
“I was thrilled, proud, and honored,” Carr said.
He had a long list of “thank you’s” to his Monticello staff including, Assistant High School Principal John Reeves (who nominated him), Activities Director Gary Revenig, all of the Monticello secretaries, Monticello staff, the building custodians, paraprofessionals, and the district administrative team led by Superintendent Eric Olson.
Carr’s job entails teaching and supporting staff to keep the school running in an efficient manner to provide students with the best possible learning environment. This includes supporting students in their social, emotional and academic needs.
He was assistant principal for four years and is now serving in his fourth year as head principal at Monticello High School.
During his eight years he’s become most grateful for the relationships.
“I love our team, students, and community support,” Carr said. “I am very proud of our school’s reputation of excellence in Central Minnesota and throughout the state. We have a very fun loving group to work with who are very serious about making Monticello High School a great place to work and learn.”
He couldn’t be more thrilled to receive this years title.
“I believe the award is a direct reflection on our entire school,” Carr said. “I’m proud to be a part of the great things we have going at Monticello High School. I’m thankful to all of the great educators I have had the privilege of working with during my teaching and administrative career.”
Charboneau-Folch was more than happy to receive the award. It shows hard work pays off.
She has been assistant principal at Big Lake High School for 14 years now and she agreed with Carr. It’s a team effort.
“It is always nice to be recognized and respected by your peers,” Charboneau-Folch said. “Although it is an individual award, I feel like it’s a team recognition. We have a lot of really great things happening at Big Lake High School, and it’s all a collective effort.”
Big Lake High School head principal Bob Dockendorf nominated her for the award and highlighted her top attributes as his second in command.
Personal excellence, collaborative leadership, curriculum, instruction, assessment, and personalization.
Before Charboneau-Folch was assistant principal she was a social studies teacher. She loves taking that experience and applying that to her style of leadership.
“I really enjoy my role as an instructional leader, and helping teachers become better at what they do,” Charboneau-Folch said. “I earned my Masters degree in teaching and learning because I’m passionate about leading staff professional development. The better we become at our jobs has a direct impact on students and their learning.”
One of her favorite moments as Big Lake’s assistant principal was the “Reason I Come To Work” video that she put together.
“We did a relationship challenge with our staff, which was to tell students they are the reason we come to work,” Charboneau-Folch said. “As staff did this, they video recorded the conversation with the student. This is the favorite part of the job, building those student relationships and knowing you made an impact. But the thing is, it’s the students that make the impact on us too. That is why I love being an assistant principal, because I still get to work daily with students.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@agpecm.com
