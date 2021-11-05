American Legion Auxiliary Unit 147 hosts its second annual cook-off

On Saturday, October 23rd, the American Legion Auxiliary-Unit 147 hosted its 2nd annual Soup-N-Sip Cook Off at Lupulin Brewing Company. The event opened its doors to community members who wanted to get involved by either participating as soup makers or tasters.
The initial idea of the Soup-N-Sip Cook Off was conceived by Christa Vogel, the Auxiliary’s Secretary and Treasurer. Inspired by different creative events happening in the community, Vogel came up with the Soup-N-Sip Cook Off as the Legion’s new fall fundraiser.
“In the past, the fall fundraiser consisted of raffles in which Legion members sold tickets and participants drew for various items donated by local businesses, said Vogel. “The Soup-n-Sip came about as a way to change things up and get out for a fun event.”
The first Soup-N-Sip Cook Off that took place in 2019 proved to be a hit among the Big Lake Community with the unique concept of tasting popular brews and judging warm, hearty soups.
“I have been going to Lupulin since it opened,” mentioned Vogel. “Since opening they have always shown awesome community involvement, so it felt like a good fit for our event.
The Lupulin Brewing Company’s story began three decades ago when co-founders Jeff and Matt met at the Annandale Home Brew Club. The pair started brewing in Jeff’s garage for fun and in 2015, opened its doors to customers.
“What sets Lupulin apart is that it is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the busy city,” said Jason Wester, the Company’s Hospitality Manager. “We also have a huge involvement with the community.”
The event itself had an estimated 250-300 attendees with 13 contestants entering the soup contest. Among the many soups that were created, the top favorites were chicken dumpling, a sausage potato soup, chicken potpie, and cheesy bacon.
Attendees of the event had the opportunity to vote for which soups they liked best. The 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners got a cash prize and a custom-made apron. There was also a winning soup voted as “People’s Choice.”
Randy Carlson won 1st place for his delicious sausage potato soup. In 2nd place was Jaclyn VanHorrick with her chicken pot pie soup and in 3rd was Joyce Turner with a bacon cheezy potato soup. The winner for People’s Choice soup is Phil Buhay with a chicken dumpling recipe.
Marjorie Anderson, the membership chair of the American Legion Auxiliary-Unit 147, is responsible for keeping track of the memberships, making sure the state receives membership dues and helps participate and organize different events. She also helps admin the Auxiliary’s Facebook page.
“All funds that are raised go back into our community or is used to support veterans through donations. We have many specific areas in which we donate money or goods like quilts and laundry bags that are created by our quilting committee for the VA hospital.”
In the Auxiliary’s mission statement, it states that the organization’s mission is to support the American Legion and to honor and sacrifice for those who serve by enhancing the lives of veterans, military and other armed forces and their families, both at home and abroad.
In addition to the annual Soup-N-Sip Cook Off, the Legion & Auxiliary sponsor the Memorial Day program & picnic, veteran dinner, and Santa day. In the past, funds raised at the event have gone to local organizations such as the food shelf, Faith in Action, veterans, senior centers and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.