 Incoming Big Lake High School sophomore Allie Cross will be the new student liaison to the Big Lake City Council.

Cross was introduced to the Council by Ella Dotzler, a 2022 Big Lake High School graduate who has held the position the past two years.

Dotzler will attend her last city council meeting July 27 before going off to college.

In an application letter, Cross stated she has developed a growing interest in government and the position would be a good first-hand experience for her.

Cross has represented Big Lake as a member of the Big Lake Ambassador program and represents her fellow students on the Big Lake High School student council.

Big Lake is supportive of the liasion position because it has the potential to foster future leaders in government.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments