Big Lake now has real-time air monitoring.
Ever since the Becker fire took place the Big Lake police department and fire department has wanted to take more precautions to keep locals safe.
The Big Lake Police Department has installed two Purple Air Monitors. These units provide real-time data on air quality in our community.
The two devices are located in the Big Lake Police Department and Lake Side Park
These will inform the authorities and detect whenever measure the particles in the air so that we can gauge the quality of the air.
On the PurpleAir website it states that “PurpleAir sensors measure airborne particulate matter (PM). Particulate matter describes solid particles suspended in air; this includes dust, smoke, and other organic and inorganic particles. PurpleAir sensors use laser particle counters to count the number of particles by particle sizes 0.3, 0.5, 1, 2.5, 5, and 10 μm, and use the count data to calculate mass concentrations of PM1.0, PM2.5, and PM10.”
This new technology is a great asset to have in Big Lake.
Police Chief Joel Scharf said that for now it’s just a step in the right direction, but they have a plan to put monitors on the north and south side of town.
It ultimately comes down to keeping locals safe.
“They’re used all over the metro area and I think it’s a great addition to our area,” Chief Scharf said. “Looking back to the Becker fire, it will give us a real time answers. A lot of the plume was coming over the city and people were really concerned about our air quality and it wasn’t something we could answer. Now we’ll be able to.”
The monitors are running 24 hours a day and anyone has access to the radar.
On the Big Lake Police Department facebook page, Chief Scharf put up a link that everyone is welcome to use and share.
“It’s a small investment, but a huge peace of mind,” Chief Scharf said.
It will also be a huge sigh of relief for locals who suffer from asthma and respiratory problems.
The monitors wont exactly prevent fires, but they’ll speed up response time and give the police department solid answers about things that were uncertain in the past.
