Big Lake could soon be home to a new residential treatment center.
The City Council on Jan. 22 reviewed a planned unit development (PUD) concept plan for the treatment center being proposed by Nystrom & Associates.
Nystrom, one of the state’s largest providers of counseling services, opened an outpatient clinic in Big Lake in 2017 at 207 Jefferson Boulevard.
The proposed treatment center would provide inpatient and outpatient care to people with addiction struggles who would live and get treatment in an apartment-like setting.
Developers say the center would bring to Big Lake 40 to 50 high-end jobs.
The center is being proposed for 3.3 acres on a 12-acre parcel at the intersection of Forest Street and County Road 43 South, which is currently vacant agricultural land.
The Nystrom facility would be built on a 3-acre outlot created by a land split from a 12-acre parcel on which Kueper’s Construction is proposing an apartment complex.
Nystrom & Associates’ proposed facility would be south of the Big Lake Park-and-Ride and the Northstar Train Station. The site is adjacent to the Station Street Apartments- a proposed 105-unit apartment complex for which the Big Lake City Council approved on Jan. 8 a PUD, preliminary plat, rezoning, and preliminary site and building plans.
In documentation provided by Nystrom & Associates to the City, the facility will include 25-30 shared residential units including both single- and double-occupancy units, shared interior spaces for treatment and recreation, and exterior amenities such as a shared walking path, landscaping, and sports facilities such as a basketball court, shuffleboard court and horseshoe pit. The facility would have surface parking.
The company said there is an identified need in the Big Lake/Sherburne County area to provide residential drug and alcohol treatment for adults. Nystrom & Associates proposes to fill that need with the construction of a sober residential treatment program that will deliver group therapy, individual therapy, educational groups, family involvement, and more.
The length of stay at the facility will be 45-60 days.
The facility will not be what’s referred to as a “wet house,” meaning ogram is NOT a “wet house.” meaning there will be no alcohol kept onsite, Nystrom officials in attendance at the Jan. 22 meeting told members of the City Council.
While the land on which the proposed facility is zoned agricultural and would need to be rezoned, it could be a perfect fit among other developments in the area.
The property is located in the City’s Transit-oriented Development (TOD) district and its Station Zone.
Within this zone, transit-oriented commercial uses and high-density apartment-style housing are intended to be the primary features, according to city staff.
The Big Lake Planning Commission reviewed the Concept Plan at their meeting on January 6, 2020.
The Nystrom project cannot move forward until the Station Street Apartment complex gets final approval of its land-split and creation of the outlot on which the streatment center would be built.
A final plat application for Nystrom’s project site to replat from an outlot to a buildable lot cannot be reviewed or approved by the City until the plat application made by Kueper’s Construction has been approved, according to City staff.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
