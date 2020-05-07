The Big Lake City Council unanimously approved a development stage planned unit development (PUD) request, preliminary plat, and building plan for the proposed Sandhill Villas development. Sandhill Villas is proposed to consist of 12 single-family homes at the corner of 205th Avenue and 172nd Street in a newly annexed portion in the southeast quadrant of Big Lake. The proposal calls for seven homes on the west side of the development and five homes to the east. The developer sought PUD status to have flexibility in meeting some of the zoning requirements. The propert is currently zoned agricultural but will be rezoned as a residential R-2 district. 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

