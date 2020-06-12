Absentee voting will start on Friday, June 26 – the start of a 46-day window in which to vote.
Given concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright County Elections Supervisor Corissa Aronson wants voters to know that absentee voting is an option some may wish to explore.
Absentee ballots can be mailed in or voters can cast their votes in person prior to Election Day at the Wright County Government Center in Buffalo or the seven city halls that handle absentee voting themselves – Albertville, Buffalo, Delano, Hanover, Monticello, Otsego and St. Michael.
For those interested in the absentee voting, the application process has two options. The first is to fill out an application online at the Minnesota Secretary of State website (www.mnvotes.org) to get queued to the statewide voter registration system and routed to Wright County. The second option is to fill out a paper application which can be found here: https://www.sos.state.mn.us/media/2444/english-regular-absentee-ballot-application.pdf and bring that to the Wright County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office.
Starting June 26, voters will be able to cast ballots for the Aug. 11 primary – at the Wright County Government Center or in any of the seven cities that have absentee voting at their city halls.
