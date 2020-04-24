The City of Big Lake grew by 57 acres April 8.
The Big Lake City Council approved an annexation petition for the agricultural land that could someday be home to a large home and apartment development.
The 57 acres was in Big Lake Township prior to the annexation and abuts the city limits on three sides. The property is in the Highland Avenue area and is located south of Blacks Lake and west of Big Lake. The parcel is also in close proximity to Mitchell Lake and Beulah Pond. Because the land is classified as urban, it is eligible to be annexed by ordinance after a petition request from a land owner. The City Council passed that annexation ordinance at its April 8 meeting.
To be clear, granting the annexation request is not an act of the City Council giving its blessing to the residential development. The annexation action was simply an act of moving the 57 acres from Big Lake Township to the City of Big Lake where the vacant agriculture land is now zoned A-Agriculture. There is extensive work to be done meeting DNR guidelines and City of Big Lake zoning requirements if the residential development is to ever come to fruition.
That process may have begun in early March, however, when the Big Lake Planning Commission held a public hearing on a concept plan for a 124-unit development at the request of Sartell-based developer, Avalon Homes.
At that public hearing the Big Lake Planning Commission reviewed the concept plan for “Avalon Estates,” a 14-patio home, 40-quad home, 80-unit apartment development on the 57 acres now annexed into the City.
That night, immediate concerns were raised, including the exceeding of density requirements near adjacent lakes and ponds.
As the proposal stands now, it greatly exceeds the number of allowed residential units allowed in the shooreland tiers at Beulah Pond. Also raised at the public hearing were safety concerns related to limited access into the development as shown on its initial plans. A need for added park space was also an issue brought to light that evening.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
