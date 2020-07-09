Thursday, July 9, 1970
• Aubols TV and Appliance was having “Clean-Up Days” with new refrigerators available for $248 with a acceptable trade-in.
• “Lovely summer Fashions” were on sale for 25 percent off during the store-wide fashion clearance at the Town & Country Shoppe.
• The Big Lake Library set its summer hours for 1-3 p.m. on Wednesdays.
• The Senior Citizens Club of Big Lake held its annual food and rummage sale.
• The 5th anniversary of the Monticello-Big Lake Community Hospital was observed with a pie and ice cream social.
• The Big Lake Little League baseball team hosted a pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser.
• Pastor Glen Thorp and his wife showed slides from their homes in Guatemala and Columbia. Pastor Thorp was a student pastor at United Presbyterian Church in Big Lake.
• You could “Chugalugamug” of A&W root beer for 10 cents and 20 cents at the Big Lake A&W.
• At Lannoye’s Fairway Foods, spareribs were on sale for 39 cents per pound and packets of Kool-Aid were 10 for 39 cents.
Compiled by Jeff Hage
